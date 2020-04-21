Medimpex donates hand sanitisers to JCF

Corporal Harold Afflick (left) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Highway and Safety Division, looks at one of the 400 bottles of hand sanitisers presented to the police force on April 9 by Lukas Kowalczyk (second left), managing director Medimpex Jamaica Ltd, while Emma Subratie, managing director Hema Luxe Ltd, and Konnex Services Ltd warehouse supervisors Kevaun Blacks (third left) and Gregory Osbourne look on.

The presentation was the second made to the constabulary following on similar donations to Food For the Poor and Mustard Seed Communities on March 27 as part of Konnexx's COVID-19 Kick it Out challenge, which is aimed at providing hand sanitisers with the correct alcohol base to Jamaicans who are unable to afford the product. The hand sanitisers are produced by Hema Luxe Limited.

Under the initiative, suppliers are encouraged to offer hand sanitisers at a cost to participating corporate companies, which will then hand over the product over to Food For the Poor.

Konnexx will promote the involvement of the companies via social media once the participation is confirmed by Food For the Poor, which will distribute the hand sanitisers to people in need.