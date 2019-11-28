PHOTO: Minister goes to market

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw (right) views produce on the stall of Joy Boman (left) at Chapelton Market, Clarendon following the farmers' market opening ceremony, last week. The Clarendon Municipal Corporation hosted the farmers' market as part of Local Government and Community Development Month celebrations. The aim of the farmers' market is to revitalise the Chapelton Market space. (Photo: JIS)

