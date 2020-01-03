Ministry building on success of youth programme
THE Ministry of Local Government and Community Development says it will be building on the success of its Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP), to further benefit the country's youth and advance the local governance agenda.
“We looked at about 230 of these young persons from the programme and placed them through the HEART Trust/NTA for certification, because there is a demand in local government for certain kinds of skills,” said the portfolio minister, Desmond McKenzie.
The minister was speaking at a press briefing at the ministry in Kingston in December. The youth were trained under the extended YSEP programme, which ran from September to December last year, with some receiving a further extension into January.
They were trained at HEART once a week in the areas of customer service and data collection and processing, to better aid in their work at the municipal corporations.
Additionally, six young people from that cohort will be given the opportunity to pursue further studies at HEART Trust/ NTA.
“We are providing six scholarships for a total of $8 million that will see persons being trained in technical competencies and skills required in the ministry,” McKenzie said.
The ministry is now in the process of reviewing submissions for the scholarships, which will see the six people pursuing training in areas such as physical planning, engineering and architecture.
McKenzie pointed out that since the inception of the YSEP in 2017, more than 600 youth from the programme have been gainfully employed in municipal corporations across the island.
During the period, more than 12,000 youth were placed in the local authorities where they carried out administrative and data-collection tasks.
These included providing information on poor relief benefits, pension, homeless and street-feeding programmes, the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education, and hazard mitigation.
The young people were also engaged in the auditing of billboards, barbers and hairdressers, trade licences, and advertising islandwide.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy