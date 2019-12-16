Miss World 2019 win excites Jamaican Diaspora

New York USA — Saturday's crowning of 23-year old Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh in London as Miss World 2019 has left the Jamaican community here “totally elated”, in the words of some respondents who spoke to the Jamaica Observer yesterday.



Ronnie Hammick, president of the Ex-Correctional Officers Association of Jamaica, a non-profit body, said the win again showed that despite the high level of crime and violence, good can come out of Jamaica.



“It shows that as a small nation we can compete at the highest levels. I am just totally elated, “ said Hammick who noted that every Jamaican should be proud of Toni-Ann's achievement.



And cultural advocate and radio personality, Sharon Gordon, formerly of the Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music, said she was “just happy for Toni- Ann”.



She noted that the win had come at a time when there seemed to be a shift in the fortunes of women with darker skin, referring to the fact for the first time several of the top beauty titles are all held by black women.



They include Miss USA; Miss Teen USA; Miss America; Miss Universe and and now Miss World.

Reacting to Jamaica winning the Miss World 2019 title, Irwin Clare, head of the non-profit body Team Jamaica Bickle, said: “It is another demonstration of Brand Jamaica and what we are capable of achieving.”



He said he took special note of the excited reaction of the crowd when the announcement was made, but used the occasion to bemoan the fact that despite Jamaica's performance at such high levels in the world, “we continue to be affected by some bad elements”.



“I hope Toni-Ann's success will have a positive impact on young girls at the lower socio-economic level,” Clare added.



Toni-Ann becomes the 4th Jamaican to win the Miss World contest, with Joan Crawford taking the title in 1963, Cindy Breakespeare in 1976, and Lisa Hanna in 1993.



— Harold G Bailey