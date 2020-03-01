MoBay craft vendor killed, guard injured

A craft vendor was shot and killed and a security guard shot and injured during an early morning gun attack at a car wash arcoss the road from a Spanish hotel in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old craft trader, Carlton Morrison, otherwise called Tarzan or Pinnacle, of a West Gate Hills, St James address.

According to the police, about 7:30 am, Morrison, who peddles craft items in the vicinity of the hotel daily, was parked on the compound of the car wash when he was pounced upon by two gunmen who shot him several times.

The police believe Morrison was the target of the attack and that the 27-year-old security guard, who is employed at the nearby hotel, was caught by a stray bullet.

The two men were taken to hospital where Morrison was pronounced dead while the security guard was admitted.

Morrison was reportedly shot and injured on a previous occasion during an attack in the Somerton community of St James.

A state of public emergency (SOE) has been declared in parishes of St James, Hanover and Westmoreland since April, 2019.

This has largely been attributed to the sharp decline in murders in St James, since the start of the year.

A SOE, which was first declared in St James in January 18, 2018 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, lasted for a year.

Commander of the St James Police Division Superintendent Vernon Ellis, who pointed out that the drastic reduction in murders now enjoyed in the parish is due in part to the partnership with the resident, is appealing to them to continue the partnership and pass on to the police any information they might have on the identity of the shooters in yesterday's attack.

“We are having this success (reduction in murders) because of the partnership with the citizens. I would want those who have information on these cowards who carried out this act to call 311 and pass it on the information to us. Two men with guns attacking an unarmed man is the highest level of cowardice,” the senior cop argued.

Meanwhile, the head of the St James Police Division, who cited that the area which the incident took place is extremely calm and peaceful, was also quick to reassure residents that the presence of the security forces will be increased in the area.

“The area where the incident took place is a very quiet area and things have been calm inside that space ,” Superintendent Ellis told the Sunday Observer. “We will increase presence in these areas to reassure citizens.”