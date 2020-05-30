NCU Alumni Federation happy with contribution to mediathon

THE NCU Alumni Federation — international alumni arm of Northern Caribbean University — has said that US$300,000 and $3.6 million in pledges and donations were reported immediately after the end of the six-hour-long mediathon held last Sunday.

The event, titled A Gesture of Care, was broadcast live on NCU social media platforms as well as NCU FM and NCU TV, and featured an array of artistes who performed in support of the cause to establish a scholarship fund for NCU students who have been financially challenged by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With [the amount] collected and pledged during our launch event, it certainly gives an exhilarating feeling for us as the organisers,” said federation President Harold Clayton.

“The overwhelming response from our donors and participants, as well as the endorsements from a wide range of people with statements in support of student scholarship, give clear evidence of the compelling reason and why we initiated this campaign,” he added.

Among those endorsing the event were Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Peter Bunting, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central where the university is located. The prime minister pledged $750,000 from his Positive Jamaica Foundation, while Bunting pledged from his constituency fund an annual amount $1 million for two years. In addition, he matched the recommended alumni pledge of US$1000, plus a monthly contribution of a specified amount.

“As we express sincere appreciation to all who contributed to this massive campaign launch, we are now inspired to press on to our goal and to raise over one million dollars by July 31, 2020,” said the NCU Alumni Federation president. “We now invite all friends and alumni to join us as a donor and fund-raiser on our website: ncualumnifederation.com.”