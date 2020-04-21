NCU moves to soften COVID-19 blow
THE Northern Caribbean University (NCU) over the weekend announced a raft of measures to relieve the financial burdens students and their parents are encountering as Jamaica deals with the fallout from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The measures include a waiver of general fees as well as charges for computer information systems during the upcoming summer sessions and the waiver of finance charges effective May 1, until further notice.
NCU has also decided to refund to students the unused portion of their boarding fees and meal plans.
President of NCU, Dr Lincoln Edwards, also announced the waiver of the application fee of $1,000 for admission to the fall 2020 semester.
Addressing a virtual town hall meeting last Thursday, Edwards also disclosed that individuals who had paid application fees will have their accounts credited with that amount.
Regarding eligibility to sit examinations, the NCU president stated that the Office of Finance was willing to accommodate students facing financial challenges.
But he emphasised that students must make the necessary arrangements, through their departments, with the Office of Finance, so that they will be able to access their final exams.
