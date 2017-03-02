NIS pension overdue
Tell Claudienne
Dear Claudienne,
I am a retired public health nurse who was employed by the Western Regional Health Authority (Ministry of Health, Hanover health services) for 16 years and 10 months of service. On 2/3/17 . I applied for my National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension at the Santa Cruz St Elizabeth NIS office.
However, to date I have not received it. I am requesting your help. MY NIS number is KXXXXX .
NJ
Dear NJ
Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the NIS and has been informed that your pension payment was lodged to your bank account at the end of April 2020.
We wish you all the best.
