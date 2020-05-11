NO SOCIAL DISTANCING

Scores of people gather in large numbers to collect Government's COVID-19 Compassionate Grants in Santa Cruz yesterday, completely ignoring social distancing protocols. (Photo: Ainsley Clarke)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT