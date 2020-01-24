NWA wrapping up $29-million roadworks in Port Royal

THE National Works Agency (NWA) says it is now completing rehabilitation works valued at some $29 million, in Port Royal, as well as major roadways leading into the township.

The infrastructural works, which commenced earlier this month, include drainage improvement, road repair and bushing activities.

NWA communication manager, Stephen Shaw, listed a number of locations that have received attention as part of the works to include the replacement of defective drain gratings along Canon, Cagway and Broad Streets, as well as Port Royal Road in the vicinity of the Norman Manley International Airport.

A fifth grating is to be replaced over a critical drain at New Street, said the NWA.

The physical infrastructure in Port Royal continues to be improved following the maiden birth of a cruise ship at the township's newly constructed floating pier on Monday.