PHOTO: National plan of action

Dr Elizabeth Ward (centre), chair of the Violence Prevention Alliance, presents a copy of the National Plan of Action for an Integrated Response to Children and Violence (NPACV) to Floyd Green, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture at the official launch of the NPACV at Emancipation Park on Tuesday. Sharing in the moment is Hyacinth Blair, senior director, Children's Affairs Policy, Ministry of Education,Youth and Information. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT