Nestlé Jamaica gives health care workers extra boost

As Jamaica and the world continues to battle the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has claimed more than 175,000 lives globally, health care workers remain at the forefront of the fight, helping to contain the spread of the virus.

Locally, 223 cases of COVID-19 were recorded up to Monday, with six deaths and 27 recoveries.

In recognition of the hard work and sacrifices being made by the thousands of health care workers islandwide, Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation has made donations of their coffee products to help give a boost to staff members who are working tirelessly to ensure patients receive optimum care.

So far, the foundation has donated items to St Ann's Bay Hospital, the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

Speaking on behalf of the foundation last Friday after delivering products to UHWI and KPH, Director Ockino Petrie thanked the health care workers for their dedication and commitment to tackling the infectious disease.

“The Nestlé Foundation is proud to be able to contribute and support the men and women in the health care sector who are on the front line of the fight with COVID- 19. We lift our hats off to them as we cannot overcome this dreadful virus without them,” Petrie said.

CEO of UHWI Kevin Allen, in accepting the donation, expressed his gratitude to the Nestlé Foundation and other corporate entities and non-profit organisations, sharing that the hospital has been receiving tremendous support.

Senior medical officer for KPH, Dr Natalie Whylie shared similar sentiments, noting that the donation will help in heightening the energy of the staff as well as add a boost to morale in order to keep their spirits high.

“We are very grateful to the Nestlé Foundation for this donation as it certainly helps to boost our morale, as it is not easy being on the front line in this pandemic, so we appreciate being supported by corporate Jamaica,” Dr Whylie said.