Nestlé praised for Healthier Kids Programme

More than 14,000 children in 19 schools across the island have benefited from the Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme, which is used to educate children between six and 12 years old on the importance of good nutrition and physical activity to their development.



Now, Nestlé Jamaica Health and Wellness Foundation, which runs the programme, says it is being expanded to 5,000 new children and seven schools — Black River Primary, Gregory Park Primary, Naggo Head Primary, New Day Primary, Ocho Rios Primary, Portmore Missionary Preparatory, and Quest Preparatory.



“Key to the programme is the interactive and fun way the information is shared with the children, using colourful workbooks, notebook stickers, murals, games and food models,” a company news release quotes Nutritionist Annalee Gray-Brown.



Black River Primary Guidance Counsellor Daphne Foster described the programme as a good initiative, which was helpful and necessary.



“Most of the illnesses that we face are lifestyle diseases and it is important that people eat their way to a healthy life. The mental health component of the training is vital as teachers have a lot of stress to deal with on a day-to-day basis, so being aware of mental health status and how to manage mental health is very important,” she said.



Shernette Rhooms-Wilson, a parent at Seaview Gardens Primary School, agreed.



“The Nestlé programme has impacted my children and I positively,” she said, pointing out that the interactive learning activities “were very extensive and taught my children how to practice healthy habits. That is, eating balanced meals, getting sufficient rest and exercise. Because of this programme, I must say that my children have become very conscious of maintaining healthy habits. Hence, forcing me to improve my own practices.”



Seaview Gardens Primary Grade 3 teacher Marcia Mitchell-Campbell said over the year, Nestlé has been overwhelmingly generous to not only to her school, but also other schools across Jamaica by encouraging healthy living.



“Nestlé has contributed by enhancing the curriculum by providing information in a meaningful way so that students and teachers and, to some extent, the general public, can learn about the importance of healthy living through their Wellness Fiesta and Wellness clubs,” Mitchell-Campbell said.



“It's all good and well to speak about healthy living, but Nestlé has actually come and taught healthy living through exercise programmes, water days, fruit days and, by extension, devotion.

Nestlé has highlighted the effects of having a balanced diet, obesity and diabetes, and as such has renovated our school canteen, putting up a mural, organising field trips and other ventures that have exhibited the necessity of starting from an early age to live healthy,” she added.



Grade 4 top girl at Seaview Gardens Primary Dania Taylor said: “I remember when we went under the tent and learned about Go Foods, Grow Foods and Glow Foods and then the part that I really liked is when we went outside to exercise with action songs and danced and then before we went back to our class, we got water to drink.”



Garfene Grandison, general manager Nestlé Jamaica Foundation, said the company is passionate about the health and well-being of its consumers. “Our Nestlé for Healthier Kids programme creates value for society by empowering our children to lead healthier, happier lives. The programme forms part of our global commitment to help 50 million children lead healthier lives by 2030 by promoting children's nutrition, health and well-being,” he shared.



The programme was launched in 2010.