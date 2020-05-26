New Fortress Foundation provides PATH students with care packages

THE New Fortress Energy (NFE) Foundation says it immediately responded by delivering close to 200 care packages when the principal of Old Harbour High School in St Catherine called for help to provide meals for students on PATH.

According to Linton Weir, principal of the St Catherinebased high school, 790 students receive breakfast and lunch daily while they’re at school as part of the Government’s PATH initiative.

However, he said given the islandwide closure of all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he discovered that the families of these students were in dire need of help to feed their households, and so he used up the school’s food inventory to support these most vulnerable families, while also sounding the alarm for others to help.

“I was overjoyed and deeply grateful when I received a call from New Fortress Energy Foundation offering to help,” said Weir.

“We have done all that we can using our own resources, plus donations from other corporate companies, to provide help for a little over 300 students, but we still had about 400 students who needed help. So, we are extremely thankful and relieved that the NFE Foundation answered our cry for help in such a meaningful way.”

He said that with a commitment to education and to uplifting Jamaica’s next generation, the NFE continues to embark on several educational and community initiatives in Old Harbour since its inception in Jamaica.

These include providing back-toschool supplies and financial aid for close to 1,000 infant and primary school students, bursaries of $50,000 each for fifth and sixth form students at Old Harbour High School, donation of equipment to facilitate training for hundreds of unskilled youths at the community centre, and tertiary scholarships.

Verona Carter, vice-president, public affairs at New Fortress Energy, said: “We know that this is a very difficult time for many families, and especially for these students who continue to defy their social circumstances to earn an education in order to carve out a better future for themselves and their families. We feel their pain, and as a company we remain committed to education and providing an environment for students to learn and thrive. Old Harbour has also been very important to us, and we value the deep partnership that we have with this special community and are very proud to serve them in any way that we can.”

As part of its COVID-19 relief efforts, New Fortress Energy Foundation said it continues to partner with Food For the Poor to deliver care packages to more than 750 vulnerable individuals and shut-ins across communities in Old Harbour, St Catherine; the Hayes refinery communities in Clarendon; as well as to healthcare workers at the Spanish Town and May Pen hospitals.

In addition, the foundation has also provided financial support to facilitate online maths classes for students preparing for the upcoming CXC/CAPE exams, as well as donated over $2.5 million to Citizens Response Jamaica for the supply of ventilators.