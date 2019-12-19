New body in US to help Jamaica attain Vision 2030 goals

NEW YORK, USA — A new drive to ensure that Jamaica is well positioned to achieve Vision 2030 and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) as set out by the United Nations, is currently under way here, following the recent launch of the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Action Network (JADAN).





The new body is an umbrella grouping of 15 task forces which have been operating since 2013 and which are working with the Jamaican Government and private sector bodies to improve and enhance developments in Jamaica.



They include those on agriculture; crime intervention and prevention; media and communication; health; environment and climate change; youth policy and leadership.



Businessman and Diaspora advocate Leo Gilling was instrumental in setting up the new body, which he was quick to emphasise “works within the established Diaspora movement”, according to a release from JADAN.



The release said JADAN's mission is to create a collaborative approach, and engage and mobilise the Diaspora to support Jamaica in its efforts to achieve Vision 2030 and the country's sustainable development goals.



The body has already established strategic partnerships with government ministries, public and private sector bodies in Jamaica, and with other groups such as universities and colleges across the United States.



A number of events, including a massive tree-planting project to coincide with the UN Environmental Programme and the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance, are planned for next year.