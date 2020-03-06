New mobile units increase capacity of Legal Aid Council
THE Legal Aid Council's (LAC) new mobile justice units have tripled the capacity of the council to deliver justice services to Jamaicans.
The two units, which have boosted the number to three, were acquired through collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the Canadian Government under the Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) programme and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Since being added to the fleet, the units have been utilised in communities in Kingston and, most recently, at an expungement fair in Montego Bay, St James, where approximately 300 people were reached.
Executive director of the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, said that the new units enabled the council to effectively manage the turnout at the fair.
“Each bus saw approximately 100 people. From 10:00 am to 6:00 pm we saw many persons visiting the buses. The turnout was huge and most persons wanted information on expungement, while others had issues with cases that were adjourned but are still against their record,” Faulkner said.
He said that the LAC is grateful for the donation of the two fully-equipped buses.
“We are thankful to our donors in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice because these buses will ensure that persons, even those who are not within close proximity to a legal clinic, will now have sustained and scheduled service from the mobile units,” Faulkner said.
Meanwhile, for fiscal year 2019/20, the mobile justice units sensitised hundreds of people across Jamaica in 68 communities across 11 parishes.
“Sometimes, we give priority to those communities that encounter difficulties in terms of youth unemployment and vulnerability to violence. For the same period, 717 persons received direct advice from the units,” Faulkner said.
He noted that the two main categories of matters dealt with were criminal and civil matters.
“In terms of criminal matters, there are times when family members will come and indicate to the attorney on the mobile unit that their relative is detained. From the mobile unit, we call and deploy a lawyer to the lock-up or wherever the person is held,” he said.
A major part of the LAC mandate is to administer an efficient and coordinated legal-aid system that entitles Jamaicans to duty counsel or court assignments.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy