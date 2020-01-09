PHOTO: New term

Supreme Court Judge Justice Georgiana Fraser (foreground, centre), accompanied by parade commander Deputy Superintendent of Police Eric Wint (left), inspects the guard of honour formed by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force with Custos of Kingston Steadman Fuller and Custos of St Andrew Dr Patricia Dunwell during the ceremonial opening of the Hilary term of the Home Circuit Court division of the Supreme Court on King Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday

(Photo: Karl Mclarty)







