New virus has infected more than 31,400 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally.



The latest figures reported by global health authorities, as of yesterday, in Beijing:



— China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.



— Japan: 86

— Singapore: 33

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 24

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 15

— Vietnam: 13

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 6

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 3

— Britain: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1



– Associated Press





