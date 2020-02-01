New virus infected more than 9,800 globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 9,800 people globally.
Cases confirmed as yesterday evening in Beijing:
— China: 9,692 cases on the mainland.
In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five. Most of the 213 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Thailand: 19
— Japan: 16
— Singapore: 16
— Taiwan: 10
— Malaysia: 8
— Australia: 7
— South Korea: 11
— France: 6
— Vietnam: 5
— United States: 6
— Germany: 6
— Canada: 3
— United Arab Emirates: 4
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— England: 2
— India: 1
— Philippines: 1
— Finland: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
