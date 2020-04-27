No cargo clearance for people in lockdown areas

JAMAICA Customs Agency (JCA) is advising that people who are in lockdown, as ordered by the Government, should desist from attempting to clear cargo at any port, as this will not be facilitated while the measure is in force.

Customs is also reminding the public that only the consignee (the person in whose name the goods have been imported), an agent, or any other person authorised to undertake clearance, is allowed on the port or in warehouses to clear shipments.



In order to minimise physical contact during this time, customers are being encouraged to use the Express Cargo Clearance Procedure, for the processing and clearance of personal shipments with a cost, insurance and freight value at or below US$5,000.



According to Customs, importers can authorise clearing agents (consolidators, freight forwarders, warehouse keepers, or customs brokers) to clear personal shipments. This includes preparing, submitting, and paying for a Customs Declaration (IMS4), where so authorised by the importer.



“Where authorised, some clearing agents can complete the entire Customs clearance formalities, including the delivery of the cargo/goods to the consignee, upon the request of the customer,” the agency said in a news release.



Jamaica Customs also said in keeping with the nation's efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19, customers should use its online payment options, such as E-payment (via the ASYCUDA World Portal); real-time gross settlement (direct-to-bank transfer); and the advance deposit account (prepayment services). However, customers can still make over-the-counter payments at the cashier at the offices of the JCA.



