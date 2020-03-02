OAS, Caribbean network sign agreement to strengthen civil society voices
PANAMA CITY, Panama (CMC) — The Organization of American States (OAS) says it has agreed to join efforts with the Latin American and Caribbean Network for Democracy (REDLAD) to strengthen civil society for the defence of human rights.
On Wednesday, the OAS said the agreement, signed by its Secretary General Luis Almagro, on a visit to Panama, also seeks to promote sustainable development and social cohesion in the hemisphere.
Almagro said the signing of the agreement was “a step forward in strengthening the participation of civil society in the different political spaces of the OAS”.
He added: “We need clear rules so that the different spokespeople of civil society can express their positions in the organisation.”
General coordinator of REDLAD, Enrique Obarrio, recalled that the two institutions have carried out joint efforts to strengthen the participation of civil society in all areas of society.
“REDLAD has accompanied the efforts of the OAS to strengthen the participation of civil society in the various events of the organisation, like assemblies and Summits of the Americas,” he said.
“That is why we have made available various methodologies for dialogue, and have also supported the building of civil society proposals, such as the coalition system,” said Obarrio.
The OAS said REDLAD has participated as a civil society organisation with the hemispheric body for more than a decade.
