ONLINE VIDEO: Blatant disregard for social distancing and gathering rules

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With the country under curfew from 3:00 pm today (Friday, April 10), residents of certain West Kingston communities saw it fit to defy the regulations of social distancing and social gathering.



In this video provided by an OBSERVER ONLINE reader, residents are seen gathering close to each other and in some cases in groups of more than 10 people.



Watch the video and see for yourselves.

