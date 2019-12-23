PAHO urges Caribbean to prepare for heatwave

WASHINGTON, DC, USA (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is warning Caribbean countries to be prepared to deal with the heatwaves that have so far affected Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe, India, Pakistan, and Japan.



It is predicting that this phenomenon will hit various parts of South America and, as a result, countries in the Americas should be prepared due to the impact that this could have on people's health, including the risk of death.



PAHO noted that over the past 12 months at least 24 countries in the Americas have been affected by heatwaves. It said they include The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.



“Weather forecasts for South America predict heatwaves could increase heat-induced stress, reduce the availability of water, increase the risk of forest fires and the loss of crops. Heatwaves can also cause power cuts — reducing access to cool air, refrigeration and air conditioning.”

As a result, PAHO said it has developed communication materials to enable the public to be prepared, as well as a guide to help countries in the Americas formulate contingency plans to address heatwaves.



“The guide provides recommendations that the health sector and meteorological agencies can implement to prepare for and better respond to this threat, prevent the adverse effects of heatwaves, care for affected people, and save lives.



“The guide stresses that heatwave contingency plans should be able to determine the probability and extent of the threat, include alert-activation procedures, and ensure the implementation of response in accordance with the level of threat,” PAHO said.



It said that countries should strengthen the epidemiological surveillance of heat-related morbidity and mortality and improve the capacity of health services, training of staff, improvements in the design of new hospitals, and equipping of existing hospitals in high-risk areas.



“Local authorities should communicate effectively through the media and other channels about heatwaves that are taking place, as well as about inter-agency responses to these, prevention measures, and self-care.



“Some countries have made progress towards improving preparedness against heatwaves in accordance with these recommendations. However, knowledge of the risk is still limited and must be improved,” said PAHO.



It warned that exposure to heat may cause severe symptoms such as heatstroke, due to the body's inability to regulate temperature.



“People experiencing this may present with hot, dry and red skin; rapid pulse; nausea; cramps and loss of consciousness, which may lead to coma and death. The majority of deaths due to heatwaves are caused by the worsening of infectious or chronic conditions. Other symptoms include edema in the lower limbs, heat rash on the neck, cramps, headache, irritability, lethargy, and weakness.”



PAHO said people with a higher risk of experiencing complications or death during a heatwave are children, older adults, and those with chronic conditions that require daily medication. Reactions to heat depend on each person's ability to adapt, and serious effects can appear suddenly.