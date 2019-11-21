PAJ honours veteran journalists

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) yesterday honoured four veteran journalists/broadcasters for their contribution to the field at its annual Veterans' Luncheon at the Courtyard Marriott hotel in New Kingston.

Here three of the awardees pose with their citations.

From left are: Photographer Headley “Dellmar” Samuels; deputy CEO at the Jamaica Information Service Enthrose Campbell; and Jamaica Observer Senior Reporter Balford Henry.

Absent is Irie FM broadcaster Elise Kelly.

(Photo: Michael Gordon)