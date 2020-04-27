PHOTO: Church closed

The usual worship songs and lively preaching were absent Sunday as this church in Riversdale, St Catherine, keeps its doors closed because of restirctions imposed by Government to tame the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

