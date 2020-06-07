PM gives good rating to Jamaica's COVID-19 recovery

WITH four more samples testing positive on Friday, the number of Jamaicans identified with the COVID-19 disease has increased to 595.

But, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on Friday that in spite of the bad news, Jamaicans should also acknowledge the good news that recoveries from the disease have risen to 64.7 per cent.

He said it should be noted that Jamaica's recoveries carry a very high level of certainty, as two tests are done before declaring anyone as recovered.

“So, with 17 new recoveries, which has brought us up to 385, our recovery rates is now up to 64.7 per cent, which is very good,” he noted.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, who gave out the figures at the daily briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), had announced that 17 more recoveries were recorded over the same 24-hour period, in which four more lives were lost.

This brought the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and released from isolation to 385, moving the recovery rate up to 64.7 per cent.

In the meantime, four new samples were tested positive bringing the country's total of confirmed cases to 595.

Bryan said that all four confirmed cases were imported, including three males and one female with ages ranging from 35 to 46 years.

Three of these persons have addresses with residence in St Ann, and one with residence in Trelawny. “All four had returned on cruise ships — three from Adventure of the Seas and one from MS Mariner — as part of Jamaica's controlled re-entry programme,” he noted.

Jamaica now has 96 imported cases, 217 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 227 locally transmitted cases not epidemiologically linked, 235 cases linked to the workplace cluster and 20 cases that are still under investigation.

He said that some 341 cases, or 57 per cent of all confirmed cases, are females, while 264 or 43 per cent are males with ages ranging from two months to 87 years old.

There are also 200 or 34 per cent active cases currently under observation, with two people critically ill.

Speaking on the figures, the prime minister, who, as usual, hosted the COVID-19 virtual press conference zoomed from his office, noted that between March 10 and April 13, there were only 73 new cases, then came the cluster outbreak which was not brought under control until about May 2, which boosted the number up to over 463 cases with an approximated six-day doubling which would be the definition of exponential growth.

He said, however, that the country managed to get back on their recovery path, which was the same trajectory up to March 10. He said that it is important to show what the path would have been without the cluster outbreak, as today the country would have been roughly about 256 cases, instead of 595.