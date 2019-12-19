PM opens upgraded air traffic control centre in Kingston

PRIME Minister Andrew Holness yesterday officially reopened the multimillion-dollar upgraded Kingston Air Traffic Control Centre (KATCC), located at the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) headquarters.



The upgrading project, which is part of the JCAA's ongoing modernisation programme, included installation of a new state-of-the-art voice communication control system; cutting edge, system-wide air traffic management automation surveillance system; and a new global positioning system.



The centre is also equipped with a master clock and receiver to ensure and maintain precision and accuracy in the reporting of time, and an advanced air traffic control simulator to enhance the training of air traffic controllers.



The prime minister said that the investment in the upgrading of the KATCC is in keeping with Government's focus on developing the island's air transport sector.



He said that the centre, which has been efficiently operated by the JCAA over several decades, is the nucleus of Jamaica's air traffic management, network and operations.



“Indeed, this facility is the hub that is greatly responsible for fuelling and maintaining Jamaica being known internationally as an efficient and safe air transportation location,” Holness said.



“As a result of our efficient, seamless and safe operations, passengers, businesses and other stakeholders confidently rely on Jamaica's navigation services for its contribution to a safe global air traffic management system, and safe and efficient passage through Jamaica's strategic and highly traversed airspace,” he added.



Holness commended French company Thales for partnering with the JCAA on the undertaking.



“Thales has cutting edge technology. They have been a traditional partner of the Government of Jamaica and they are a comprehensive service provider, not just in aviation but other areas as well – and we look forward to the continued relationship,” he said.



The KATCC provides overflight services for planes traversing Jamaica's airspace without landing. It also controls the Kingston Flight Information Region, which is many times larger than Jamaica's land mass, and covers the Cayman Islands and the surrounding Caribbean Sea.