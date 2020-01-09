PNP to step up election readiness this weekend

THE Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is stepping up its election preparations, with speculation growing that Prime Minister Andrew Holness will call Jamaicans to the polls in the first half of this year.



PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson yesterday confirmed that the party has called its potential candidates and campaign managers to a two-day retreat this weekend.



According to Robinson, the retreat is part of the PNP's plan to prepare itself for a general election at any time.

During the retreat, to be held at an undisclosed location, the PNP members are scheduled to discuss organising, communication, messaging, enumeration, campaign financing, and fund-raising.



Robinson yesterday indicated that the PNP has already identified 56 of the 63 candidates it expects to contest the next election, with the outstanding seven mainly in constituencies considered strongholds of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

It expected that the PNP will go to the polls with more than 20 candidates, including several high-profile persons, who will be contesting a general election for the first time,.



These include educator Dr Walton Small, who will represent the party in St James Southern; attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings, who will contest the St James East Central seat; economist Dr Andre Haughton, who will take on the JLP in St James West Central; and former West Indies cricketer, Wavell Hinds, who will be the party's standard-bearer in Hanover Eastern.



Noted medical doctor and former Chief Medical Officer Dr Winston De La Haye was last week confirmed as the party's candidate for St Catherine East Central while his colleague, Dr Shane Alexis, who lost a by-election in 2018 for the St Mary South East seat, is expected to face the electorate in that constituency, in a general election for the first time.

Following the private session of the PNP's annual conference last September, Robinson had reported that in Region One, which covers St Ann and Trelawny, all six candidates were in place.



In Region Two, which covers St Mary, Portland and St Thomas, all seven candidates were in place.



For Region Three, which covers Kingston and St Andrew, nine out of 15 candidates were in place at the time, but already businessman Rohan Banks has been added to that list. He will contest the St Andrew North West seat.



Thirteen of 17 candidates were in place in Region Four of the party, which covers St Catherine and Clarendon. De La Haye has since been selected for one of the four constituencies where a candidate was not in place.



In Region Six, which covers St James, Hanover, and Westmoreland, nine out of 10 candidates were in place last September.



— Arthur Hall