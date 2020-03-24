PNP wants economic relief for vulnerable tourism stakeholders
OPPOSITION People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on tourism Dr Wykeham McNeill has called for tourism's most vulnerable stakeholders to be included in government's relief package due to the fallout caused by the novel coronavirus.
Dr McNeill, in a press release, has asked for a waiver on rental fees in all craft markets across the island, a waiver on all tourism related fees for the industry's transport sector, and an easing of fees on parking locations such as airports and cruise ports.
At the same time, he has asked the Government to quickly outline to the country how it will be treating displaced tourism workers, not just those in hotels but smaller establishments including guest houses, restaurants, and even cook shops.
“In areas like Negril, where the corner shops and jerk chicken vendors are a part of the tourism product, I am concerned that these most vulnerable stakeholders may not be considered, and they too will be suffering considerably from this unprecedented shutdown of the industry,” Dr McNeill said.
He also urged the Government to consider the entertainment industry which has come to a complete halt as the country tries to keep citizens safe through best practices such as social distancing and quarantines.
“The next couple of weeks, if not months, will be difficult for all of us, but let us ensure that the economic relief is far-reaching and includes those least likely to survive without government intervention,” Dr McNeill said.
