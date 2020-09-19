Pepper Pot - September 19

More girls in the House, let's celebrate

I have always believed that a woman's place is in the House…and the Senate, of course! As a sister myself, you know how proud I am that so many women have been elected to the Parliament. Of the 63 MPs, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has 14 and the People's National Party (PNP) four in the House of Representatives. Of the 21 members of the Senate, both parties have four each. They will bring their empathy and pragmatic approach to problem-solving, and eschewing violence especially. The Parliament building don't just need to be larger, it needs to be more 'womenised'.

To Rise and fall…

What a way Peter Bunting and his Risers, like Dr Dayton Campbell, Colin Fagan, Dr Fenton Ferguson et al, were booted out of their seats in the general election. Maybe their own supporters sent them a message after their treatment of Dr Peter Phillips.

Krystal (not) clear

The beautiful and bright Krystal Tomlinson is a favourite of mine but not at the moment. That intemperate letter giving marching orders to Dr Peter Phillips is unwise and way out of line. But she will learn. You must still have manners to your elders who have served and paid their dues.

COVID-19 not playing

I was sorry to hear that Dr D K Duncan is our latest loss to COVID-19. He loved and served his country well. If anything good can come out of this terrible situation we are in, it's that people, must start taking this virus seriously. It is no respecter of persons.

— Email me at pepperpot@jamaicaobserver.com