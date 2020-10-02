Pepperpot -October 2

Our leadership debate was child's play

What a weird debate that was between President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden on Tuesday. All of my sisters agree we've never witnessed anything like that. Looks bad because the US is supposed to be the beacon of democracy. It made Jamaica's leadership debates looked like a stroll in the park. Let's hope that the debate next Wednesday between the two vice-presidential candidates, Jamaica's own Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, won't be a repeat.

Hush hush COVID deaths

Am I the only one hearing about some people in upper echelons whose deaths from COVID are not being publicised? It looks like some people think it is a shame. Because funerals can't be held as normal, they are being buried quietly.

Last week, patients, some very sick and old, were seen rushing out of a doctor's office after overhearing the nurse/receptionist tell the doctor it seems a certain patient may be infected by COVID. The doctor had to leave his office to coax them back inside, and even then, some of them refused to go back.

A sister in the PNP presidential elections

We are not taking sides in the PNP presidential elections between Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding. But whenever a sister is involved in politics, we only have words of encouragement. Even with the big increase in women in the Parliament, there is still need for more. Half and half is what I would like to see.

