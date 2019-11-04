Police kill suspect in rape of 105-year-old
CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — A man, who reportedly raped and sodomised a 105-year-old woman, was killed by the police on Saturday.
The police report that the suspect, Miguel Edward, also known as Mad Max, was killed around 12:00 pm (local time).
Edward, who reportedly attacked the woman at her home earlier in the day, was killed as he attempted to flee to Martinique.
The police say he was about to board a boat and was fatally shot when he pulled a weapon on the law enforcement personnel.
The police say Edward was “a menace” and had been in and out of jail on several occasions.
