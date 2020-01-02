Police pickle

THE Police Officers Association (POA) has come out swinging after claims by Police Federation chairman, Detective Sergeant Patrae Rowe, that some of its members are not supporting the vision of the police commissioner and are negatively impacting the work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).



In a submission to a local media entity, Rowe, who heads the body which represents constables and sub-officers of the JCF, charged that a lot of senior managers have not bought into Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson's vision for the force, and are on a frolic of their own.



According to Rowe, there are serious instances of mismanagement of human resources and abuse of rank-and-file members in many divisions.



He also claimed that Anderson has been handed some incompetent, inconsiderate and lazy subordinates who are aiding against his efforts.



Rowe further charged that the lack of ingenuity and concern from a lot of the senior managers of the JCF, in particular commanding officers, has left junior members worn and demotivated.



But in a stinging response yesterday, Superintendent Wayne Cameron, who heads the POA, which represents members of the JCF above the rank of inspector, charged that his association has determined that the article written by Rowe and published in The Gleaner on December 30, 2019 was “quite unfortunate as it was found to be very subjective in manner”.



According to Cameron: “The POA, having noted the issues in said article, wishes to highlight that there are existing mechanisms within the JCF established to address the concerns raised by the chairman of the federation. In this regard, the POA finds the manner in which these issues were raised in the public fora to be unpalatable.



“It is therefore unfortunate that the claims proffered in the article were not brought by the federation to the attention of the current executive of the POA, in an effort to collaboratively address the issues affecting the welfare of the members of the JCF.”



Cameron was most strident in rejecting the claim of a lack of support for the police commissioner.



“In response to claims made about the relationship between the commissioner of police, Major General Antony Anderson, and senior managers of the force, the POA declares that the officer corps of the JCF fully supports the vision of the police commissioner, and, at all times, extensively avails itself to achieve the intent and purpose of the force as a professional body guided under his leadership.



“This POA executive has met with the commissioner of police, who has never expressed dissatisfaction with the support being given by the officer corps,” declared Cameron, who now heads the St Andrew South Police Division.

Cameron noted that the POA, like the federation, advocates for improvement in the working conditions and other welfare matters of the members of the JCF, and argued that Rowe should have exercised a greater level of prudence to allow for both entities to meet on common ground.



“Against this background, the executive of the POA extends an invitation to the federation, through the chair, to discuss the way forward,” said Cameron, who also rejected claims of a rift involving rank-and-file members of the JCF and its officers.



“Being mindful that strategic leadership has many traits, it cannot be left unsaid that some of the key strategies in applying good leadership include utilising good judgement and ethical sensitivity.





“The POA categorically maintains the position that the perceived rift between managers and the general membership of the JCF is not valid, and the POA will continue to promote excellence in its leaders to secure the vested interests of all our stakeholders and maintain the image and mandate of this noble organisation,” said Cameron.



In his letter to the media, Rowe had charged that the propensity to make administrative functions and entitled benefits punitive, continues to be a major issue within the JCF.



According to Rowe, transfers and leave are used by many senior managers as punishment.



He alleged that the denial of leave for no good reason and constables and sub-officers being transferred to distant and unfavourable locations, are the subject of frequent complaints from rank-and-file members.



The federation chairman had also alleged that the absence of proper leadership qualities and competence has been replaced by godlike and brutish exercise of authority from senior officers, in some instances.