PHOTO: Prayerful harmony

Reverend Devon Dick (centre), pastor of Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew, holds the hands of People's National Party (PNP) President Dr Peter Phillips (right) and Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Peter Bunting as he prayed during a service at the Washington Boulevard church yesterday. Bunting and Phillips faced off in an election two Saturdays ago for the leadership of the 181-year-old PNP — which issued an invitation to yesterday's church service that cited Psalm133:1, “How wonderful and pleasant it is when brothers live together in harmony.” (Photo: Michael Gordon)

