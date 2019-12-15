Photo: PwC TREATS THE CHILDREN

PwC Jamaica treated over 300 students at the St Michael’s Primary and Infant School with gifts and holiday cheer last week. For the past 17 years, the annual St

Michael’s Christmas treat has been one of the ways in which the professional services firm gives back to the community. Here, Leighton McKnight, territory leader and

PwC staff, poses with children during their gift of giving event. Children from left are Kemealia Simpson, Kamani Morgan, and Tashae Locke. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

