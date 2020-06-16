RGD wants more clients to use online services

THE Registrar General's Department (RGD) is working to increase the number of clients accessing its online services from 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

The move comes as the department looks to strategically shift and enhance the number of services available to Jamaicans on its online platform.

Chief executive officer at the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, who spoke to JIS News in a recent interview, said the department is looking to add the updating of records to its offerings.

“Persons who are applying for an amendment to a record, an amendment to a certificate, those persons normally would have to bring in a lot of documents such as a letter from a justice of the peace, identification, and so forth. What we are putting in place now is the facility to have persons upload those documents from where they are so they don't have to come in,” he pointed out.

Currently, people can apply for birth, death and marriage certificates, as well as access to burial orders, electronically at rgd.gov.jm.

The only exception is for birth and death certificates where registration of the event took place within 10 working days prior to the date of application.

Those requests must be made at the RGD's head office at Twickenham Park in St Catherine, or any branch located islandwide.

Another feature offered online is the RGD's verification service, which was officially launched in May.

It allows stakeholders, which are mostly government entities, to log on to the RGD portal and verify the information on a certificate that would be presented to them.

McFarlane said this reduces the usual time it would take for persons to write to the RGD to request verification.

“That would probably take like a threeday turnaround time, but now it is instant. They literally just enter their certificate information, the application number, it hits our system and they get back a verification message then and there. So the verification is done similarly to how we verify the burial orders.