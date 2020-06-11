RUSEA'S HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS GET TABLETS

Five students of the Rusea's High School in Lucea, Hanover, were recently presented with tablets donated by founder and managing director of GeoTechVision, Valrie Grant, who is also a past student of the school.



Here, the students (seated, from left) Kaheem Luckoo and Monique Stewart; (back row, from third left) Junord Grant, Nickaldo Clayton and Javaughn Whyte display their tablets. Sharing in the moment are (from back row, left) Cecile Hall, Rusea's Old Students Association (ROSA) representative; Donna Anderson, acting principal; Judith Brown, guidance counsellor; and Leonie Dunwell, ROSA representative.

The students were among scores at the school who indicated that they were in need of the gadget to facilitate online learning.