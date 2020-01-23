Rains, heavy waves cause road damage in Negril

A section of the main road in West End, Negril, was yesterday reduced to single lane access after water from rains and heavy waves crashing along from the rough sea caused erosion. Motorists were advised to proceed with extreme caution, especially as giant-sized waves continue to impact the embankment. The National Works Agency said a technical team had been dispatched to the area and the necessary damage assessment is being done. Photo shows a section of the damaged road. (Photo: NWA)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT