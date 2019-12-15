Photos: SEND-OFF FOR BEVERLEY LOPEZ

Tayana Wong (left) is consoled by Megan Wong during the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Beverley Lopez at the Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church in St Andrew yesterday. At right, pall-bearers carry the coffin with the former businesswoman's remains to the hearse.

(Photos: Norman Thomas)

