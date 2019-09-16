PHOTO: SWEET VICTORY!

A Jamaica Tallawahs supporter basks in the team's victory against Barbados Tridents in their Hero Caribbean Premier League game at Sabina Park yesterday. Tallawahs won by four wickets. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

