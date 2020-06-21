Safety and health first

“FATHERING my newborn, Kyng, during this pandemic has been very challenging. It really requires my undivided attention as it relates to being meticulous, especially after working in the field and being exposed to people on my daily commute and during my interactions for work. I literally can't drop any catch when it comes to my family,” shared Dwayne Duncan, a second-time dad and power supply maintenance technician at Flow.

Duncan is a father on the frontline which means he's required to be in the field as part of the team that helps to keep Flow's customers connected, but he says that his team has been with him every step of the way.

“There is an increased demand for connectivity services, but my team understands the demands of being a new dad. They have been very flexible and supportive…I'm able to attend doctor visits, sometimes on very short notice so I must say kudos to my supervisors for their role and support,” he added.

Sanitising practices are even more important for Duncan when transitioning from work to home. From entering the vehicle to returning home, his focus is constantly on the safety, health and protection of his family – Shianne (spouse), Kyng (newborn), Dominic (son) and Jahdia (stepdaughter).

“With my job, I have to be even more careful. Even casual encounters like paying the toll operator is a big deal so I'm sanitising even the change I get back to minimise the risk of having the virus in my space. We now have protocols at home. My work attire is treated and stored differently and when I get home from work I have to shower and sanitise before I interact with my family,” Duncan stated.

Indicating that his family dynamic has changed as a result of the pandemic, Duncan is ensuring that he and Shianne maximise her current work-from-home arrangements and his parental leave benefit.

“Before, we would have had the support of our extended family, but with COVID-19, we've had to limit the number of people in our home. Shianne, who is an educator, is working from home now. Later this year when she returns to work, I'll take parental leave which will give me eight weeks to support my family at home and further bond with my children,” he shared as he expressed gratitude for the benefit and the flexibility of being able to determine when he would take the time off.

Flow is currently celebrating the one-year anniversary of its revolutionary parental leave policy which was rolled out across Liberty Latin America (Flow's parent company) in June 2019. Under the company's Parental Leave Policy, male and female employees receive eight weeks of paid leave following the birth of a child, placement of a child with an employee in connection with adoption, foster care or birth of a child via gestational surrogacy. Birth mothers are also provided with up to an additional eight weeks of paid leave

for recovery following the birth of a child.

Already over 153 employees across the Liberty Latin America group have benefitted, including 105 male employees.

“As a union delegate, I'm especially proud that the company implemented this benefit for its employees. I'm even more thankful as I watch my children grow up. I cherish the moments that I spend with them. They are my motivation, especially during this time and our parental leave will allow me to spend even more time with my newborn during those critical early months,” he said.