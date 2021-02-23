School gets well-needed printer

Ricardo Williams (right), head of branches (Eastern) at JN Bank, explains how this printer works to Keval Watson (left) and Durvi-Anne Francis (second left), students at Braeton Primary and Infant School.

Sharing in the moment is Karlene Robinson-Allen, principal of the school. JN Bank donated the printer to the school yesterday in Portmore, St Catherine. The printer will assist the school to print assignments, worksheets and learning kits for students who are being accommodated through online classes.