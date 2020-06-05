Schools in Guyana to reopen on Monday

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) —Teachers and members of the auxiliary staff have been told to report to school on Monday in order to prepare schools for revision classes and exams in keeping with public health protocols .

The education ministry added that students sitting upcoming examinations are required to attend school from June 15, and thereafter every other day as part of preparation for the sitting of their exams.

According to the ministry, only students preparing for those exams are required to attend school.

News Source Guyana quoted a senior education ministry official as saying that principals will decide how classes will be conducted and on what specific days, with classes being held no more than three days per week and a total of four hours on each day.

The official said it is not mandatory for students to attend the classes since the classes are for revision purposes. It was pointed out that the important days would be the days of the actual examinations and they must be present for those days.

Under the order, no more than 15 students will be permitted to be seated in a classroom at any one time and they must be seated at least six feet apart from each other.

In keeping with the efforts to fight the novel coronavirus, all schools must have stations for hand washing with a regular supply of soap and running water and the schools will also have to have an area designated as a waiting area for students before they enter examination rooms.

In addition, floor markings will be put in place to ensure students are always six feet apart from each other and the invigilators will have to place the exam papers on the desks in the classrooms before the students arrive, to ensure distancing between the students and the invigilators.