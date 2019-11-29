Seaview Gardens Health Centre looking up

THE Seaview Gardens Health Centre in Kingston, which was earlier this year adopted by Massy Jamaica, was recently presented with an autoclave machine, valued at close to $800,000, by the company.

According to a Massy release, the equipment, which is used to sterilise surgical and laboratory instruments, pharmaceutical items and other medical apparatus, will greatly assist in safeguarding the health of the centre's patients and staff.

Autoclaves are critical in the day-to-day operation of health facilities, as they use pressured steam to destroy germs and harmful bacteria.

Accepting the much-needed piece of equipment, Dr Richard Manning, medical officer in charge of Seaview Gardens Health Centre, said: “Words cannot express our gratitude to the Massy Jamaica team, who continues to put their money where their mouth is. Since their commitment to adopt this health facility, they have gone above and beyond to make us a better, more equipped health centre to serve the community. We are grateful for partnerships like these and we will continue to play our part in making Seaview Gardens Health Centre one of the best health centres in Jamaica.”

In addition to donating the autoclave, Massy Jamaica, through its distribution entity, recently hosted a half-day nutrition education workshop at the health facility for community members, in recognition of World Diabetes Day.

The workshop included video presentations from a six-part series that was produced by diabetes educator nurse, Andrea Hunt.

Additionally, the team sought to educate patients on healthy, balanced meal preparation and provided breakfast at the facility.

Less than two months ago, and after announcing its adoption of the health facility, the company donated two digital scales and seven handless wash basins to the health facility as part of its commitment to invest $3 million in improving the overall facility that serves residents of Seaview Gardens, White Lane, Henley Road and Spanish Town Road.

“Our health centres play a critical role in providing free health care to community members who are unable to afford it otherwise. As responsible corporate citizens, we take very seriously our commitment to help improve the Seaview Gardens Health Centre so they can continue to meet and even exceed the medical needs of the communities that it serves,” said Rohan Ambersley, CEO of Massy Gas.

The Ministry of Health's Adopt-A-Clinic Programme is designed to encourage Jamaicans, the Jamaican Diaspora and other friends of Jamaica to adopt a clinic in communities across the island with the aim of upgrading and improving the services of health centres across the island.

To date, an estimated eight health centres have been formally adopted, with approximately 20 more to be announced later this year.