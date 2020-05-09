Senate pays tribute to Professor Hickling
PROFESSOR Frederick “Freddie” Hickling was recalled as an unrepentant advocate for mentally ill Jamaicans during a brief tribute to the noted psychiatrist in the Senate, yesterday.
Opposition member, Senator Floyd Morris, said that Dr Hickling — a leading psychiatrist in the region who died on Thursday — was a “staunch advocate” for the reintegration of persons with mental illness into their own communities for community rehabilitation.
“But, he also emphasised that family members have to give critical support to those individuals because once the family is behind the individuals it is likely that they will be stabilised, and it is likely that they will able to make the sort of contribution that they can offer to the society,” Senator Morris said.
Government Senator Saphire Longmore, herself a psychiatrist, said that Hickling was a champion for persons who oftentimes are recognised as the “lowliest of the society”.
She said that the late professor was a globally recognised expert on mental illness, who led the cause for “cultural therapy and a personal mentor, who chose to represent the cause of persons who were least recognised in the society”.
Opposition Senator Lambert Brown described Hickling as “a fiercely independent and amazingly progressive creative person”.
“He was somebody I knew very, very well because he was on the left of the political spectrum, and he remained there throughout his 70-odd years on this earth,” Senator Brown noted.
Hickling was former head of The University of the West Indies, Mona's Psychiatry Department and also executive director of Caribbean Institute of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.
He was honoured with the Order of Distinction (Commander class) for his globally recognised, pioneering research work in community mental health, and advocacy in the field of psychiatry from the Government of Jamaica in 2012.
— Balford Henry
