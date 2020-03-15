Some COVID-19 myths as carried by social media

IN the midst of the outbreak of coronovirus (COVID-19) declared a global pandemic, there is also an information war to determine fact and fiction regarding the disease.

The main culprit — social media — has served as both a medium to spread factual information and hysteria as people try to navigate their environments and remain safe.

Below are some of the claims regarding COVID-19 and the debunking of the myths

(1) Gargling salt with water kills the virus

A graphic has been making the rounds on social media with the following information: “Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs it remains in the throat for four days and at this time the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information.” But, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) saline does not kill the virus. “There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. However, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections,” the WHO said in its COVID-19 myth busters page.

(2) Alcohol kills the virus

We have seen the memes that suggest spraying one's throat with alcohol will stave off COVID-19 and kill the deadly virus. According to the WHO this is not true and will only prove harmful to the clothes, eyes and mouth.

(3) Cannabis kills coronovirus

According to the WHO there is no specific medicine recommended to treat or prevent COVID-19. China reportedly approved the first antiviral drug against COVID-19 on Monday, February 17, but the WHO has yet to approve it.

(4) Drinking water will wash the virus out

Maybe chief of the rumours is the WhatsApp message suggesting that if the virus enters the mouth, drinking water or other liquids will wash it down through the oesophagus into the stomach, where stomach acids will kill the virus. The same message says Taiwanese experts provide a simple health check where you hold your breath for 10 seconds every morning. If you manage to do this without coughing discomfort, stuffiness or tightness you are COVID-19 free. According to the Centres for Disease Control and prevention(CDC) the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to avoid exposure.

(5) Warm weather eliminates COVID-19

The WHO has not said that temperature affects the spread of 2019-nCoV and it does not recommend exposure to heat as protection or a treatment for the virus. On its website, the WHO said that there is no specific treatment for diseases caused by 2019- nCoV, but the symptoms can be treated. It added that “supportive care for infected persons can be highly effective”. Protection from the virus recommended by the WHO includes: Maintaining basic hand and respiratory hygiene, safe food practices and avoiding close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

(6) Herbs, oils and teas fight COVID-19

The bush remedy culture in Jamaica is very strong, but we must be mindful that these backyard remedies are toxic and if not taken properly can also poison. Further, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warning letters to websites in the US purporting the use of herbs and essential oils to fight COVID-19. The affected companies include: Vital Silver (Colloidal Vitality), Quinessence Aromatherapy, N-ergetics, GuruNanda, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy, and The Jim Bakker Show. Letters went out to each, warning them they may be in breach of the FTC Act by making unvalidated claims. As per the FDA's guidance: “There are no approved vaccines, drugs, or investigational products currently available to treat or prevent the virus.” The agency says consumers should not purchase or use COVID-19 related products “that have not been approved, cleared or authorised by FDA.”