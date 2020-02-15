St Andrew building owned by health ministry being used as quarantine facility

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday confirmed that a building in Allerdyce, St Andrew, that is featured in a short video being circulated on social media is owned by the ministry and is being used as a quarantine facility for Jamaicans who recently returned from China where the coronavirus originated.



“We've had nurses staying there, and we've had people staying there. It was the most appropriate at the time when we assessed it. It has bedrooms with bathrooms, and the first set of people we quarantined, the Jamaicans, that is, they're there. Some have been released and we have a few left there — about eight or nine. But these are not people who are isolated, meaning people who show symptoms. These are people who have travelled and come back from China and we have to quarantine them for 14 days,” Tufton told the Jamaica Observer.



Jamaica imposed a ban on travel to and from China on January 31, a day after the World Health Organization declared an international emergency over the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.



Under the ban, all individuals entering the island from China are subject to immediate quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.



Tufton had announced that quarantine facilities will be provided by the Government of Jamaica and people will be required to adhere to all restrictions, in line with provisions under the Quarantine Act.



He also explained that anyone who is quarantined and shows any symptom of the coronavirus will be immediately transferred from the quarantine facility and placed in isolation.