St Kitts-Nevis to enact new regulations as it moves to reopen economy

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — The St Kitts-Nevis Government says it will be enacting new regulations that will continue the gradual process of opening the two island federation to more economic and social activity as it emerges from the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a radio and television broadcast on Thursday night, Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said that the existing regulations expire today and while the new regulations will be until May 23, reopening the local economy must be done “cautiously and carefully”.



He said: “Danger still lurks and the war against this global pandemic is far from over or won,” Harris said, adding that today and tomorrow “there will be a 24-hour curfew as we have done during recent weekends. A total lockdown will still be in place”.



In his broadcast, Harris said businesses will enjoy an additional day of limited operations as long as they practise social distancing protocols.



“They must also provide for a sanitised environment and insist that their staff and customers wear face masks, as we turn to a semblance of near normalcy. No one, I repeat, no one should be out in public without wearing a mask or an article covering his or her nose and mouth.”



Harris said that the new regulations will provide for five days of limited business operations from Monday to Friday.



He said that the nightly curfew will continue but will now start at 8:00 pm and end an hour earlier at 5:00 am.



“Our medical experts have advised us that these additional hours at the start and the end of the day are important to allow not only for more economic activity, but to allow for our citizens to get more engaged in exercise routines such as walking and jogging as this is one of the ways we fight the COVID disease. It is good for us both physically and psychologically. It will also help to boost our immune system.”



Harris said there would be limited access to beaches for swimming and exercising. “There should be absolutely no beach parties nor picnics allowed. These activities increase the risk of transmission of the virus, which we are working so very hard to contain.”



H said that the COVID-19 Task Force has held discussions with the Christian Council and the Evangelical Association.



“There has been an extensive discussion on the manner in which religious freedom, public health and infection prevention can work together. They will meet again very soon after the church leadership would have consulted with their fellow pastors before a final determination can be made regarding how church gatherings can resume without endangering the health of anyone.



“While some of us may yearn for more social interaction at bars, restaurants and party establishments in the evenings and on weekends, our medical experts continue to warn us that we are not yet out of the woods and they have advised us against this. We continue to heed their advice, follow the science and pray to God for wisdom and protection on all of us.”



Prime Minister Harris said that the island's borders would continue to remain closed “to prevent and/or delay the possibility of importing any new cases”.



The authorities, he said, are mindful of the hotspots in the United States and the United Kingdom.



“We mourn the loss of lives there and everywhere. We note with sadness and regret that several of our nationals overseas have died as a consequence of COVID-19. We extend our sincere condolences to all their loved ones at home and abroad now in grief and distress. We invoke God's protection and mercy on our people and this, our beloved federation.”