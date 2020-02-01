Stocks drop amid uncertainty over virus impact

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street amid ongoing uncertainty about the economic impact of the virus outbreak that originated in China. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5 per cent to 3,266 and could be headed for its first two-week losing streak since early October.



Energy and technology shares were among the early laggards. Exxon dropped after its quarterly profit missed expectations. Amazon shares jumped after the company reported strong fourth-quarter profit and sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 204 points, or 0.7 per cent to 28,654. The Nasdaq dropped 0.1 per cent to 9.285. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.55 per cent.



Stock markets turned lower again yesterday after world health authorities declared the virus pandemic that has spread from China to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.



Germany's DAX fell 0.3 per cent to 13,116 and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.4 per cent to 5,848 after new figures showed the country's economy shrank 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter. US futures augured a slow start, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.3 per cent and the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.4 per cent.



Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.7 per cent to 7,334 as the midnight departure of the UK from the European Union loomed. While Britain will remain in a transition period that ensures no abrupt changes to business, the moment kicks off a round of trade negotiations with the EU.



For much of the world, the main focus was on the ripple effects of the outbreak of a virus first found in central China that has killed at least 213 and sickened nearly 9,700.

Shares were mostly lower in Asia after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic a global emergency. Markets in mainland China remained closed as the US warned against all travel to China.



Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose one per cent to 23,205.18, while the S&P ASX/200 edged 0.1 per cent higher to 7,017.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent, to 26,312.63, while the Sensex in India edged 0.1 per cent higher to 40,939.19. Taiwan's benchmark picked up 0.6 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi skidded 1.4 per cent to 2,119.01.



Overall, stocks have given up some ground after a strong start to the year amid uncertainty over the virus outbreak. Still, the major US indexes remain on track to end January with gains.



The WHO's move to declare the outbreak a global emergency Thursday came after the number of cases spiked tenfold in a week. The declaration means the WHO sees the virus as a risk to other countries that requires an international response.



Benchmark crude oil rose 41 cents to $52.55 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.19 to settle at $52.14 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, picked up 27 cents to $57.60 per barrel. It dropped $1.58 to close at $58.33 a barrel overnight.



The dollar was flat around 108.95 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1047 from $1.1033.