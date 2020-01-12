Sunday Brew — January 12, 2020

De La Haye move a PNP masterstroke

The rather surprising revelation last week by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) that noted psychiatrist and former chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health Dr Winston De La Haye will be its candidate in St Catherine East Central is a major one for the political organisation.



For several months we had been hearing that current Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott was the man preferred by the party to challenge incumbent Alando Terrelonge, the dreadlocked minister of state, for the seat that was created for the 2011 General Election. It appeared, at the time, that the PNP was conceding the seat to Terrelonge's Jamaica Labour Party, long before the date for the election is announced.



You see, while Mayor Scott might be doing his thing at the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, in terms of being its chief steward, he, at no time, struck me as a candidate who voters would take seriously in a general election.



Politics now needs people who seemingly have energy and a deep desire to champion the cause of the constituents they serve. Somehow, I do not see that in Mayor Scott, although it might very well be there.



Dr De La Haye, who was trained in Hungary during that European country's better years, and who is deputy dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at The University of the West Indies, Mona, will add vigour to the political process and will, no doubt, have Terrelonge running scared. I must confess that I have never truly been a fan of Terrelonge, as there seems to be something lacking in his armoury — something I haven't quite figured out yet.



St Catherine East Central is one of the so-called marginal seats and the candidate who puts more vigour into the campaign will emerge victorious.



Last week, I had Terrelonge as leading in the constituency, as I thought he would have made mincemeat out of Scott. All that could change in coming weeks.



Now that Dr De La Haye has been declared, I am left to wonder if the delay in announcing the names of members of the Medical Council of Jamaica had anything to do with him being a part of it. Just wondering!

Dr Campbell's elevation a positive for Opposition

He hit below the belt during the 2019 People's National Party presidential campaign, as a senior member of Peter Bunting's team against eventual winner Dr Peter Phillips, but no one can deny that Dr Dayton Campbell has a place in the general hustle and bustle of the PNP.



He was the party's spokesman for health in the previous shadow cabinet and when the smoke cleared in the Phillips-Bunting bust-up his neck was placed on the chopping block and put out to the brown pastures of the back benches. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Dr Campbell, the member of parliament for St Ann North Western, was resurrected to the front benches and made party spokesman for special projects, whatever that means.



While we await fine-tuned definitions, the PNP, still facing a challenge in uniting itself, must be better off for such an appointment. Put Dr Campbell's behaviour in the Phillips-Bunting showdown to youthful exuberance if you like, and all can be forgiven.



Truth is, without people like Dr Campbell, Bunting, Mark Golding, Dr Fenton Ferguson and some others who campaigned and voted against Dr Phillips as party leader last year, the PNP does not have a ghost of a chance of winning the next general election that will be held this year.



Dr Campbell's seat, too, had been put under pressure by the Jamaica Labour Party, following losses in his political divisions of Brown's Town (for the first time), Discovery Bay, and Bamboo in the last local government election; and news that education minister at the time, Ruel Reid, would be the JLP's candidate in the next general election made things appear even tougher.



But the medical doctor and lawyer has been digging deep with regular public meetings across the constituency, even if there is little to tell the constituents. That initiative, plus the JLP's inability to insert a candidate since Reid's demise, has made Campbell's intention to make it three straight a clear reality.





Tesha Miller deserves prison stress

The kinds of heinous crimes committed in Jamaica have left severe scars on this nation's image, caused mainly by people who do not give two grains of corn about the country's development.

The conviction and sentencing of Tesha Miller, who is said to be leader of the Klansman (also spelt Clansman) gang in St Catherine, should serve as a lesson to other criminals that they will not always have things their own way. But will it?

Miller's 38 years in maximum (hopefully) security prison for being the mastermind behind the killing of former Jamaica Urban Transit Company Chairman Douglas Chambers, should allow him enough time to reflect on some of the shoddy things that he has done.



His lawyers have said that an appeal against the length of the sentence would be filed, but I'm not sure how well that will go down. Judge Georgiana Fraser's conduct in the just-ended trial was admirable. She appeared to have followed the law to a 'T' and allowed the evidence to do the talking.



It will be interesting to see how lead attorney Bert Samuels handles this one, but from the public's perspective, these gangsters have been wreaking havoc on the society for too long and they ought to be dealt with appropriately.

Gangsters are running the show in Jamaica. It requires a collective effort on the part of those opposed to the practice to rescue our country from the pangs of terrorism. Justice Fraser has started the process.

Playing with Jamaica's football

So the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has gone for Mr Hubert Busby Jr, the former goalkeeping coach of the national women's team, as interim coach of the senior Reggae Girlz.



It seems to be a knee-jerk reaction to what has been happening with Jamaica's football administration, in particular over the past year.



Regular Coach Hugh Menzies quit the women's programme — after making history by taking Jamaica to the Women's World Cup in France 2019 — over money owed to him; and Assistant Coach Lorne Donaldson, a man more than qualified to do the job, was not considered as national coach after he insisted that money owed to him, too, had to be paid over before any deals could be struck.



So the goalkeeping coach has been elevated. Was he owed too and decided that he would set his dispute aside and simply ride and whistle?



Things do not look good. The national team members are already behind in their preparation for a major tournament, and the pussyfooting of the JFF is doing nobody any good.



But, I guess that's the price a nation has to pay for not ensuring that the right administrators are positioned to take Jamaica to the heights that talent in the country has been promising for ages.